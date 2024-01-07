Belfast Giants edged out by Fife Flyers in first Elite League game of new year at SSE Arena
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Giants moved into a three-goal lead in the Elite League clash but the Flyers staged a comeback to seal the victory as the hosts had to make do with a point.
Ben Lake hit a double and Jeff Baum was on target for the Giants but the visitors hauled themselves level to force overtime and the shootout, with Kyle Osterberg scoring three times as the Scottish side clinched the extra point.
The opening goal arrived at 9:34 in the first period when Lake received the puck from Travis Brown at the back post and slotted home.
After a hooking call against Vitalijs Pavlovs at the end of the first period, the Giants capitalised on a shortened powerplay in the second period, with Lake doubling up after only 17 seconds after tipping in Charlie Curti’s shot for 2-0.
Baum increased the Giants’ advantage to 3-0 at 21:40 after smashing home the rebound from Matt McLeod’s effort.
The Flyers hit back, first through Troy Lajeunesse at 24:07 who fired past Jackson Whistle.
The Giants struck the crossbar with an effort from Sean Norris while Bobby MacIntyre saw his chance on the breakaway go begging before Lajeunesse reduced the deficit further for the Flyers.
The winger found the target for the second time in the second period, smashing his shot into the top corner to make it 3-2.
In the third period, the Giants were made to pay for two late penalties in regulation against Davy Phillips (tripping) and Lake (slashing).
Whistle pulled off two crucial stops before Osterberg pounced on his own rebound and flicked his shot over Whistle to level at 53:35.
Overtime passed without a winner and in the Shootout, MacIntyre’s first goal was cancelled out by Osterberg, before netminders Whistle and Kevin Lindskoug kept out the next four efforts.
Osterberg scored again but his shot was cancelled out by Ara Nazarian but the Fife winger had the final say after finding the back of the net once more before MacIntyre was denied by Lindskoug as the Flyers came out on top.
The Giants will now face the Cardiff Devils on Sunday (January 7) at the Vindico Arena.