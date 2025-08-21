Belfast's Jane Holterman determined to make family proud as she represents Great Britain at the 2025 European Canoe Polo Championships
Jane Holterman, who is a senior fitness advisor at the Bannatyne Health Club & Spa Belfast, will compete as part of the GB U21 Women’s Team.
In preparation for the Championships – which takes place from September 8 to 14 - Jane has competed at a series of international tournaments that have sharpened skills and team cohesion.
The Ulster Canoe Polo Club member has progressed through club competitions with Ulster, Neptun in Denmark, Wildwater in Ireland and FOA in England.
Selection followed months of testing and assessment weekends.
On her inclusion for the GB squad, Jane said: “Being selected to represent Great Britain is a dream come true. It is the result of years of dedication to canoe polo, training multiple times a week, competing across the UK and internationally, and constantly pushing myself to improve.
"I am proud to wear the GB vest at the Europeans, and I am determined to make my club, my colleagues and my family proud.”
As an independent young athlete who has self-funded her progress to date, Jane is seeking sponsorship support to cover essential expenses such as travel, accommodation, kit and entry fees.
She added: “These Championships take place every two years and this is my last opportunity to compete at U21 level. Support now could make all the difference. It is more than a tournament for me. It is the culmination of years of hard work and a possible stepping stone to a future career in sport.”