Jane Holterman has been selected to represent Great Britain at the 2025 European Canoe Polo Championships

A Belfast woman is set to compete for Great Britain at the 2025 European Canoe Polo Championships in Avranches, France this September, labelling it as "a dream come true".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane Holterman, who is a senior fitness advisor at the Bannatyne Health Club & Spa Belfast, will compete as part of the GB U21 Women’s Team.

In preparation for the Championships – which takes place from September 8 to 14 - Jane has competed at a series of international tournaments that have sharpened skills and team cohesion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ulster Canoe Polo Club member has progressed through club competitions with Ulster, Neptun in Denmark, Wildwater in Ireland and FOA in England.

Selection followed months of testing and assessment weekends.

On her inclusion for the GB squad, Jane said: “Being selected to represent Great Britain is a dream come true. It is the result of years of dedication to canoe polo, training multiple times a week, competing across the UK and internationally, and constantly pushing myself to improve.

"I am proud to wear the GB vest at the Europeans, and I am determined to make my club, my colleagues and my family proud.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an independent young athlete who has self-funded her progress to date, Jane is seeking sponsorship support to cover essential expenses such as travel, accommodation, kit and entry fees.