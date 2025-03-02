Belfast's Lewis Crocker wins IBF world title eliminator at SSE Arena after Paddy Donovan disqualified

By Sports Desk
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 13:21 BST
Updated 2nd Mar 2025, 13:28 BST

​A tumultuous night in Belfast concluded with Lewis Crocker being awarded the win in his IBF world title eliminator after Paddy Donovan was disqualified at the end of the eighth round.

Crocker's unbeaten professional record remained intact at the SSE Arena after referee Marcus McDonnell stopped the contest because Limerick fighter Donovan landed a punch after the bell.

The abrupt ending occurred just after Donovan had knocked down Crocker with a powerful shot.

Donovan had earlier received point deductions in rounds six and eight for using his elbow and head.

Belfast's Lewis Crocker was declared the winner in his IBF world title eliminator against Paddy Donovan following the Irishman's disqualication at the SSE Arena in Belfast. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)Belfast's Lewis Crocker was declared the winner in his IBF world title eliminator against Paddy Donovan following the Irishman's disqualication at the SSE Arena in Belfast. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
Belfast's Lewis Crocker was declared the winner in his IBF world title eliminator against Paddy Donovan following the Irishman's disqualication at the SSE Arena in Belfast. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

The chaotic finish led to some confusion as Donovan initially believed he had won by knockout before realising he had been disqualified.

Donovan said he wanted ‘an immediate rematch’ while Crocker told DAZN: “That's not how I would want to win a fight. I heard the bell and I can't see because I've been getting hit with the head, I dropped my hands and that's what caused the knockdown.

"I heard the bell, dropped my hands, couldn't see because of the previous headbutts and the punch came out of nowhere after the bell."

Belfast fighter Crocker appeared more economical with his punches, avoiding unnecessary shots, which allowed Donovan to gain momentum despite having to work constantly.

A cut over Crocker's right eye appeared in the third round, which referee McDonnell attributed to a punch.

Donovan had been cautioned multiple times for using his elbow, culminating in a point deduction in the sixth round.

His use of his head resulted in another reprimand in the seventh and he lost a second point for using his head in the eighth.

A body shot sent Crocker to the canvas but he rose to his feet and threw some wild punches as the bell sounded, however Donovan landed a big right after the bell, resulting in his disqualification.

A rematch is a possibility, but for now, Crocker – who is 21-0 – moves towards a welterweight title shot.

On the undercard, Padraig McCrory lost in the eighth round to London’s Craig Richards after a body shot.

Lisburn featherweight Kurt Walker is now 12-0 after winning a majority decision over Leon Woodstock, while Steven Ward stopped Tommy McCarthy in the sixth round of their all-Belfast bout.

