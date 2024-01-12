Kerry, Limerick and the South East region in the Republic of Ireland have been selected as the host locations for a bid to bring the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) back to the country from 2025-27.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorsport Ireland confirmed the news, which is a major building block towards securing a slot on the calendar for the next three years after Ireland previously featured on the Championship calendar in 2007 and 2009.

Work on selecting a potential event base back started back in August 2023 with all 32 Motorsport Ireland affiliated clubs being invited to submit suitable locations in line with the requirements of the promoters of the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a thorough selection process three venues, Kerry, Limerick and the South East region, remained and site visits took place to each location recently.

Sebastien Loeb won Rally Ireland on the last two visits in 2007 and 2009. Picture: William Neill.

Motorsport Ireland President Aiden Harper and Vice President John Naylor viewed each site and were accompanied by fellow section panel members Donagh Kelly, Joe Corcoran and Sean McHugh, while Iain Campbell attended on behalf of the WRC Promoter.

Such was the quality of the proposals put forward by each venue that the selection committee, in conjunction with the WRC Promoter, have decided to rotate the venue for each of the three years Ireland are seeking to be included in the Championship.

Harper said: "It was an honour for me and the selection panel to see the commitment from our clubs and volunteers in the three areas putting together such strong bids to potentially host WRC Rally Ireland from 2025 onwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In Kerry, Limerick and the South East, we have a trio of world class venues that will be ideal hubs for the event. [The] announcement is obviously predicated on securing Government funding and this is a process that is underway at present.

"Our bid is currently under consideration by senior management in the Major Sports Events Unit of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

"A three-year deal will require a €15 million investment but this will yield a €300 million return over those three years and will greatly benefit the local economies in the South West, Mid West and South East regions.”

WRC Promoter GmbH said teams were keen to return to compete in Ireland for the first time since Rally Ireland was last held in 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ireland is an incredible country and since the last running of Rally Ireland in 2009, the world teams have been wanting to return,” a statement said.

"We look forward to continue working with Motorsport Ireland and the FIA to work through the necessary steps to secure a calendar slot for Ireland’s bid.”

The FIA World Rally Championship is the highest level of global competition in the motorsport discipline of rallying and it is second only to Formula One in terms of following.