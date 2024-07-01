Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Biniam Girmay made history as the first black African to win a stage of the Tour de France with victory on stage three in Turin after Sir Mark Cavendish was held up by a late crash in the pack.

In a reduced sprint finish, Girmay powered his way along the barriers to overhaul Mads Pedersen, beating Fernando Gaviria and Arnaud De Lie to the line at the end of the 231km stage from Plaisance - the longest day of this year's Tour.

The discussion leading up to the stage had focused on whether or not Cavendish could make history with what would have been a record-breaking 35th career Tour stage win, but a crash inside the last two kilometres split the peloton and left many riders - including the Manxman - out of position.

Instead it was Girmay's day to break new ground, while Richard Carapaz became the first Ecuadorian to wear the yellow jersey, taking the overall lead off Tadej Pogacar by countback with the two riders on the same time along with Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard.

Biniam Girmay won the third stage of the 111th edition of the Tour de France

Girmay, 24, won a stage of the Giro d'Italia in 2022 and had a third-placed finish on stage seven of last year's Tour, but this moment will carry much greater significance.

"First of all I would say thanks to God for everything, for giving me all the strength and support," Girmay said before wiping away tears in his post-race interview.

"Since I started cycling I was never dreaming to be part of the Tour de France but now I can't believe it. To win in the Tour de France in my second year in a big bunch sprint is unbelievable.

"I want to say thank you to my family, my wife, Eritrea and Africa. We must be proud.

"Now we are part of the big races and have success. Now is our moment, now is our time."

Cavendish and his Astana-Qazaqstan team-mates had been too far down in the peloton when the crash occurred inside the last two kilometres, missing the Manxman's chance to sprint.

"Something was going to happen," Cavendish said. "You could feel it but you didn't know where or when. I heard it happening ahead so you're on the brakes, you skid and you wait for somebody to hit you from behind.

"Thankfully we were OK and I don't think anyone was seriously hurt. You don't want anybody to crash but I don't think anyone was seriously hurt so that's very good news. We didn't sprint but we're safe and that's the main thing."

While it was a day for the sprinters, the yellow jersey nevertheless changed hands as Carapaz finished ahead of Pogacar on the road to take it on countback.

The late crash meant no time differences were given between the riders, but the loss of yellow without losing time will most likely suit Pogacar at this stage of the Tour, removing the need to protect it on the road and represent it off the road in post-race protocols.

The first four riders have a six-second advantage over Romain Bardet, with the rest of the main contenders 21 seconds down.