Bowlers strike Commonwealth gold again

The pair were part of the men’s fours, who along with Neil Booth and Gary McCloy won the gold medal in Kuala Lumpa at the 1998 Commonwealth Games.

On Saturday the pair topped the Commonwealth Games podium once again as they beat India 18-5 in the final at Leamington Spa to strike gold for a second time alongside Sam Barkley and Adam McKeown, both of whom weren’t even born when McHugh and McClure were performing heroics in Malaysia.

“I was very thirsty, this has been a long time coming and it is one that I am going to cherish for a long long time” admitted McHugh.

Northern Ireland’s Ian McClure, Adam McKeown, Sam Barkley and Martin McHugh pose on for a photograph after winning a gold medal during Men's Fours Lawn Bowls - medal ceremony at Victoria Park on day nine of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

“The boys have been outstanding and I can’t think of a better rink to bring this home with.”

From being a flag bearer at the opening ceremony to winning a gold medal McHugh’s seventh Commonwealth Games has been very special.

“It is one Commonwealth Games that I am not going to forget,” he said.

“At my first Commonwealth Games I won gold, this one to be the flag bearer for Northern Ireland was something special and something that I always wanted, but to back it up with a gold medal with my mates is unbelievable.

“To be honest I wouldn’t be here if it hadn’t been for my family, Helen (wife) and Jordan (son).

“They have come all the way over here and they have supported me from day one, and my mum and dad back home.

“This is very special and I wouldn’t be standing here without them, they have given me the drive to go on, at times it has been hard but the rewards have been rewarding.”

At 49-years-old and with a second gold McHugh could bow out at the top but he is determined to continue in the sport.

“The family back home are the driving force behind me they are pushing me to do well,” he said.

“How could you not go on with these boys and the ones back home that could be standing here as well,

“We are Commonwealth champions and we have to go and defend our title.”

Ian McClure was naturally delighted to win his second Common Games gold.

“I think ‘98 the first one, like for Sam and Adam, will always be your most special but this is a very, very close second,” said McClure.

“To have two gold medals, with Adam and Sam and my old friend Martin is just an amazing feeling.”

Team NI stormed into a 7-0 lead after four ends against India and never looked in any danger of losing.

“Sam and Adam were terrific up front, they built the foundation for Martin and I to tidy things up,” said McClure.

“When you have Marty coming behind you you’re never too worried.

“We sort of coasted home and it was a nice way to win.

“It was a terrific tournament with some great battles.

“We grinded, pushed and cajoled each other with a fantastic support from the crowd and it has all just came together.

“To see the Northern Ireland flag going up and to hear Danny Boy was brilliant and that is what it is all about.

“I remember Neil Booth crying on the podium in ‘98 and I think some of the boys shed a tear today as well and rightly so, we are very, very proud.”