Boxing champion Anthony Cacace training in Carrickfergus ahead of title defence

The eagerly awaited clash has been added to Frank Warren's big Queensberry Promotions bill being held at Utilita Arena in Birmingham (shown live on BT Sports).

The Belfast fighter is leaving no stone unturned. He has based himself in the Evolution Boxing Club ahead of his first title defence and says that the move to Carrickfergus and the reception of people wishing him well on his runs along the east Antrim town’s seafront has left him feeling rejuvenated after a number of disappointments since winning the British title over a year ago against Sam Bowen.

Cacace, who has chosen local coach Iain Mahood, is clearly excited about what can be in the pipeline if he overcomes the challenge of Woodstock.

Champion boxer Anthony Cacace working out at Carrickfergus waterfront.

“Anto is more ruthlessly determined than ever to turn his career into something very special,” said Mahood.

Cacace said: “The relocation has allowed me to spend more time on myself and I’ve learned to focus on me so it doesn’t matter what he does. All that matters is what I do and what I’ve trained to do.

“I’m 100 per cent confident that I’ll win and my hand gets raised. If I do that I know I can be on the world scene. I’ve got a top-10 ranking with the WBA so you just never know when a chance can come your way. Whenever it does you can be sure I’ll be ready, I know the level I belong at.”

The defending champion is expecting Woodstock to offer a serious challenge.

“He’s going to be very hungry coming into this fight and I have to be ready for that. I’d love to make a big statement in this fight but ultimately it’s about getting the win. I have to get past him to move on to bigger fights.

“I really want this to be a year when I can stay in the gym, stay focused and take every opportunity that comes my way.

“I’ve been in hard fights in the past like when I beat Ronnie Clark, stopping him in the last round, and then the Bowen fight when I won the British title when not many gave me a chance so whatever Woodstock has got, I’ll be ready for it.”

