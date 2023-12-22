Northern Ireland’s Brendan Dolan says his marathon PDC World Darts Championship second round victory over countryman and good friend Mickey Mansell was “completely the toughest” match he’s ever had on the iconic Alexandra Palace stage.

Dolan, who hails from Belcoo in Fermanagh, has previously partnered Clonoe’s Mansell in the World Cup and the pair produced arguably the best encounter of the tournament so far with ‘The History Maker’ running out a 3-2 winner following their sudden death leg shootout.

Mansell won more legs throughout the contest – 15 to Dolan’s 13 – hit more 180’s, had a better checkout percentage and a slightly higher average, but the 28th seed, who reached the quarter-finals in 2019, showed his big-stage experience to get over the line.

"I’m a bit deflated – there was so much energy put into that because it lasted so long,” reflected Dolan. “There were so many lucky spells in the game that I took control when I did.

Brendan Dolan reacts after his match against Mickey Mansell (right) on day eight of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. PIC: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

"If I hadn’t, I could have been railroaded. I feel for Mickey because I love him and I want him to do well on the tour, but not against me.

"He pushed me to the limit there and I just about had enough and no more. It’s completely the toughest (game I’ve had at the World Championship) – the only tougher game I could have would be against my brother.

"Mickey is part of the family and that’s so tough. I know what it means to him. He’s not here to make up the numbers. People may think Mickey Mansell just plays and that’s it, but Mickey is here to win.

"That’s no different to myself. I’m here to win. I pre-empted the first round result that Mickey would win and I’ve been practicing over the past two-and-a-half weeks knowing I was going to have a battle that might go the whole way.

"I was preparing myself mentally and it got me over the line and no more.”

Dolan will now meet former world champion Gerwyn Price, who he defeated 10-8 in the 2021 Players Championship, after Christmas.

"I felt for periods of the game, especially when Mickey had sets, that I let it go very easy,” he added. “There was a cracking shot out from Mickey and I was playing pretty well in the second set, but he took it out to go 2-0 up.

"I wasn’t that upset with the second set, but I just thought a few more trebles could have been the difference to put him under more pressure on his own throw.

"He was comfortable, playing well and I’m just glad to get through. I’m waiting for another last leg shootout (against Price)!