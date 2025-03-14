How to watch Bryan Collins vs Will Harrison: Live stream, fight time and undercard details
Liverpool boxer Bryan Collins will face off against Yorkshire challenger Will Harrison at the Liverpool Olympia tonight (Friday 14 March) and fans can watch the fight online.
Streaming service DAZN has secured the rights to the night of fighting and fans can sign up here to watch all of the action. It costs £24.99 for a monthly subscription, which gives you access to all boxing and other sports on DAZN. Alternatively, anybody who signs up to watch the KSI vs Danis fight next week for £19.99 will get a seven day free trial to watch all DAZN sports. You can get that here.
The fight is set to be a good bout as both fighters have a good record at super welterweight level. Collins is 8-1-1 and Harrison is 5-0-2 and both will be aiming for their first career knockout in the Liverpool venue.
There is a packed undercard for the fight including former European and Commonwealth Flyweight champion Connor Butler, who faces Erick Omar Lopez over six rounds at bantamweight.
Talented middleweight James Heneghan (12-0, 1 KO) faces Connor Goulding (5-2, 0 KOs) in the second ten0round match, with the the vacant BBBofC Central Area welter title going to the winner of the match up. Fans can also keep an eye out for super featherweight prospect Elison Suci, who takes on Mario Valenzuela Portillo in a six-round fight.
The full undercard is:
Bryan Collins vs. Will Harrison, 10 rounds, welterweight
Connor Goulding vs. James Heneghan, 10 rounds, for the BBBofC Central Area Welterweight title
Connor Butler vs. Erick Omar Lopez, 6 rounds, bantamweight
Elison Suci vs. Mario Valenzuela Portillo, 6 rounds, super featherweight
Denzil Browne vs. Jan Ardon, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
Shannon Courtenay vs. Bec Connolly, 6 x 2 rounds, super featherweight
Hakeem Palmer vs. Konstantin Aleksandrov, 6 rounds, super middleweight
Ryan Macmillan vs. Patryk Polasik, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
Kurtis Wiggins vs. Stephen Jackson, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
Josh Paladino vs. Liam Fitzmaurice, 4 rounds, super lightweight
James Francis vs. Kasey Bradnum, 4 rounds, lightweight