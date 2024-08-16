Callum Devine aiming to break Ulster Rally duck and close title lead
Devine sprung a surprise when he crossed the start ramp in the new supermini at the Donegal International Rally in June after a brief test in the Czech car.
The Co Londonderry driver made the decision to switch from his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 and claimed back-to-back Donegal victories in the Fabia, bolstering the defence of his title and closing the deficit to Ford Fiesta rivals Keith Cronin and Matt Edwards.
Now, Devine is aiming to carry his momentum into the Ulster Rally, when he believes he has more to come.
“I do feel, having done a rally in the car, that it will help me,” he said. “In Donegal it was a case of trying different things throughout the rally, particularly with the set-up – there was a bit of learning – but now we’ve something to work on, hopefully we can start a bit stronger.”
Run over ten special stages and 83 miles in one day, the Ulster Rally demands a quick start.
Devine has never triumphed at the Northern Ireland Motor Club event, which is now in its 47th year – unlike key rivals Cronin and Edwards.
The 30-year-old – a former recipient of the Motorsport Ireland Billy Coleman Award – is hoping to go one better on Saturday.
“It will be great if we could get a win on the Ulster Rally this time around,” Devine said.
“We have managed a third and a second on our last two visits, so hopefully we can go one better.
“It would definitely leave us in a good position heading towards the final round in Cork if we do, but no doubt Keith and Mat will be thinking the same. It will be a big battle at the front.
“It will definitely be a strong pace this year, much like all the other rallies have been in the Irish Tarmac Championship so far this year,” he added.
“Hopefully the weather is better – more settled – this time, because in previous years it has definitely added another challenge for the drivers.”
