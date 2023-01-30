News you can trust since 1737
Chris Dobey given Premier League spot after Masters win

Chris Dobey has been handed a place in the Premier League after winning the Masters.

By PA Sports Staff
39 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 11:35am

The 32-year-old beat Rob Cross in the final in Milton Keynes on Sunday night to land the £65,000 top prize and secure a spot in the eight-man tournament which starts on Thursday in Belfast.

Dobey was a challenger in the 2019 and 2020 editions and emulates Jonny Clayton and Joe Cullen, whose Masters wins in the last two years were followed by Premier League inclusions.

Speaking on Sunday night, Dobey said: “I would love it, I would take your left or right arm off if you offered me the chance. But it is up to the PDC, they get the choice of picks.”

Chris Dobey has been included in this year's Premier League.
Nathan Aspinall and Dimitri Van den Bergh have returned to the line-up this year, but 2022 runner-up Cullen has missed the cut along with the likes of two-time champion Gary Anderson.

World champion Michael Smith, Gerwyn Price, Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen and Clayton complete the field.

