Chris Dobey silences doubters with Premier League darts win in Belfast
Chris Dobey proved the doubters wrong by winning the opening night of the Premier League at a packed SSE Arena.
The Newcastle thrower, ranked 21 in world, won the Masters last Sunday night but was a surprise selection for the Premier League when the eight player line-up was announced the following day.
Making his debut in the competition he beat former world champion Peter Wright in the quarter-final before accounting for Nathan Aspinall in the last four to set up a final against six-time Premier League champion Michael van Gerwen in Belfast.
A 170 checkout helped Dobey into a 3-1 lead but the Dutchman reeled off two legs on the bounce to level the game.
The match went with throw to a force an 11th and deciding leg.
Dobey had the darts and sealed the match with a 160 checkout to claim the five Premier League points and the £10,000 bonus.
“I came here with no nerves whatsoever, I knew what I could do, and I knew I could win on the big stage,” said Dobey.
"The Masters was a massive confidence boost for me to take into this and I am just delighted to prove that I can do it.
“I came here, I had nothing to prove and I knew I could do it and I believe I deserve my place, but you get all the social media critics; they have got their own opinion and they can say what they want – I’ve done the job and hopefully they have a different opinion for next week,” he added.
“I knew I could come here and cause all kinds of problems. I know I’m top of the table but there is a long way to go yet.”
Despite his three wins on the night, including beating two former world champions, Dobey expects more from himself.
“I can play a lot better than that,” he said. "It was consistent, I finished well but there is a lot more to come.
"I feel I can go to the top and I believe I can go to the top, it’s not far away from clicking.”