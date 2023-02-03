Chris Dobey beat Michael van Gerwin in the Premier League darts final in Belfast. Picture: Michael Cooper

The Newcastle thrower, ranked 21 in world, won the Masters last Sunday night but was a surprise selection for the Premier League when the eight player line-up was announced the following day.

Making his debut in the competition he beat former world champion Peter Wright in the quarter-final before accounting for Nathan Aspinall in the last four to set up a final against six-time Premier League champion Michael van Gerwen in Belfast.

A 170 checkout helped Dobey into a 3-1 lead but the Dutchman reeled off two legs on the bounce to level the game.

The match went with throw to a force an 11th and deciding leg.

Dobey had the darts and sealed the match with a 160 checkout to claim the five Premier League points and the £10,000 bonus.

“I came here with no nerves whatsoever, I knew what I could do, and I knew I could win on the big stage,” said Dobey.

"The Masters was a massive confidence boost for me to take into this and I am just delighted to prove that I can do it.

“I came here, I had nothing to prove and I knew I could do it and I believe I deserve my place, but you get all the social media critics; they have got their own opinion and they can say what they want – I’ve done the job and hopefully they have a different opinion for next week,” he added.

“I knew I could come here and cause all kinds of problems. I know I’m top of the table but there is a long way to go yet.”

Despite his three wins on the night, including beating two former world champions, Dobey expects more from himself.

“I can play a lot better than that,” he said. "It was consistent, I finished well but there is a lot more to come.