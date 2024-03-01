Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Earlier this month, Red Bull GmbH said Horner was under investigation following an accusation of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female colleague, which he emphatically denied.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the timeline of events since the allegations against Horner became public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

February 5 – Red Bull Racing’s parent company GmbH confirms Horner is under investigation following an accusation of “inappropriate behaviour”. The company says it “takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible”.

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner ahead of Practice 3 at the Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, where the opening round of the World Championship takes place this weekend

February 9 – Horner is questioned by a lawyer for eight hours at a secret London location. There is no immediate resolution.

February 15 – Horner appears at Red Bull’s car launch – his first appearance in public since news of the allegations emerged. He vows to be in his role as Red Bull team principal for the first race of the season, and says: “For me, it is business as normal.”

February 18 – F1 makes its first public comment on the matter, calling for Horner’s future to be “clarified at the earliest opportunity”.

February 20 – Despite the ongoing investigation, Horner flies to Bahrain for three days of testing ahead of the new season.

February 21 – Horner takes his position on the Red Bull pit wall for the opening day of the test. Rival Mercedes boss Toto Wolff demands transparency from Red Bull’s investigation, and says the controversy is “an issue for all of Formula One”.

February 22 – Horner appears in a press conference alongside four other F1 team principals. He refuses to comment on the investigation, but says “everybody would like a conclusion as soon as possible”.

February 23 – Red Bull’s triple world champion Max Verstappen says “it will be nice for everyone” when the investigation into Horner is concluded. Horner heads back to England following the conclusion of the test.

February 28 – Red Bull GmbH announces the “independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed”, clearing Horner to remain in his position.

February 29 – Horner tell Sky Sports that Red Bull has “never been stronger” in his first interview since being cleared to remain as team principal.