Ciara Mageean wins silver in Women’s 1500m Final

The Portaferry native led from the front for large parts of the final at the Alexander Stadium before Scotland's Laura Muir kicked on with a lap to go.

Mageean tried to haul Muir back but in the end had to settle for second place.

Muir crossed the line in four minutes 02.75 seconds, ahead of Mageean and Australia’s Abbey Caldwell.

Scotland’s Laura Muir with her Gold Medal (centre) Northern Ireland’s Ciara Mageean (left) with her Silver Medal and Australia’s Abbey Caldwell with her Bronze Medal after the Women’s 1500m Final at Alexander Stadium on day ten of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham