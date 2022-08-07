Ciara Mageean wins silver in Women’s 1500m Final

The Portaferry native led from the front for large parts of the final at the Alexander Stadium before Scotland's Laura Muir kicked on with a lap to go.
Mageean tried to haul Muir back but in the end had to settle for second place.
Muir crossed the line in four minutes 02.75 seconds, ahead of Mageean and Australia’s Abbey Caldwell.
For Mageean it was the best result of her career to date as she went one better than the bronze medals she won at the 2016 European Championships and 2019 European Indoor Championships.