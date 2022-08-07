Ciara Mageean wins silver in Women’s 1500m Final

Ciara Mageean secured a silver medal in the Women’s 1500m Final at the Commonwealth Games after posting a season best time.

By Steven Crawford
Sunday, 7th August 2022, 11:38 pm
Updated Sunday, 7th August 2022, 11:41 pm

The Portaferry native led from the front for large parts of the final at the Alexander Stadium before Scotland's Laura Muir kicked on with a lap to go.

Mageean tried to haul Muir back but in the end had to settle for second place.

Muir crossed the line in four minutes 02.75 seconds, ahead of Mageean and Australia’s Abbey Caldwell.

Scotland’s Laura Muir with her Gold Medal (centre) Northern Ireland’s Ciara Mageean (left) with her Silver Medal and Australia’s Abbey Caldwell with her Bronze Medal after the Women’s 1500m Final at Alexander Stadium on day ten of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

For Mageean it was the best result of her career to date as she went one better than the bronze medals she won at the 2016 European Championships and 2019 European Indoor Championships.

Laura MuirPortaferryScotlandAustralia