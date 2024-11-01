'Clonoe Cyclone' Mickey Mansell qualifies for Grand Slam of Darts for the first time after wins against two former world champions
The 51-year-old, who hails from Clonoe in Co Tyrone, finished in the top eight from a 99-player field to reach the prestigious tournament for the very first time.
Mansell had to do things the hard way as he beat former world champions Raymond van Barneveld and Gerwyn Price, a three-time Grand Slam winner, on his way to the last eight.
Elsewhere, Danny Noppert, James Wade, Ross Smith, Martin Lukeman, Keane Barry, Cameron Menzies and Ryan Joyce also qualified as the Mattioli Arena in Leicester played host to the Tour Card Holder Qualifier on Friday.
However, Damon Heta was one of several high-profile names to miss out on qualification, with three-time champion Price, world number five Jonny Clayton and 2022 runner-up Nathan Aspinall also falling short.
Furthermore, ex-Grand Slam champion Jose de Sousa was beaten in the opening round of qualification, while Chris Dobey and Ryan Searle were beaten by Jeffrey De Graaf and Nathan Rafferty respectively.
Antrim man Josh Rock, who won the final PDC ProTour event of the season on Thursday, had already qualified for the Grand Slam of Darts tournament.
The 2024 Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts will take place at WV Active Aldersley from November 9-17, as the sport’s biggest names battle it out for the coveted Eric Bristow Trophy.