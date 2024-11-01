Mickey Mansell has qualified for the Grand Slam of Darts

​Mickey Mansell qualified for the Grand Slam of Darts tournament for the very first time after qualifying wins against Raymond Van Barneveld and Gerwyn Price.

​The 51-year-old, who hails from Clonoe in Co Tyrone, finished in the top eight from a 99-player field to reach the prestigious tournament for the very first time.

Mansell had to do things the hard way as he beat former world champions Raymond van Barneveld and Gerwyn Price, a three-time Grand Slam winner, on his way to the last eight.

Elsewhere, Danny Noppert, James Wade, Ross Smith, Martin Lukeman, Keane Barry, Cameron Menzies and Ryan Joyce also qualified as the Mattioli Arena in Leicester played host to the Tour Card Holder Qualifier on Friday.

However, Damon Heta was one of several high-profile names to miss out on qualification, with three-time champion Price, world number five Jonny Clayton and 2022 runner-up Nathan Aspinall also falling short.

Furthermore, ex-Grand Slam champion Jose de Sousa was beaten in the opening round of qualification, while Chris Dobey and Ryan Searle were beaten by Jeffrey De Graaf and Nathan Rafferty respectively.

Antrim man Josh Rock, who won the final PDC ProTour event of the season on Thursday, had already qualified for the Grand Slam of Darts tournament.