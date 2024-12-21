Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland’s Mickey Mansell battled his way into the World Championship second round with a 3-1 victory over Tomoya Goto.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 51-year-old left-hander from Clonoe seized early control and held on with his Japanese opponent failing to take win second, third and fourth sets on the bullseye.

Michael van Gerwen began his bid for a fourth World Championship title with a comfortable 3-0 victory against England’s James Hurrell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Van Gerwen, Ally Pally champion in 2014, 2017 and 2019, has struggled for form of late and not won a major televised tournament this year.

Northern Ireland's Mickey Mansell in action against Tomoya Goto during the first-round match on day six of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

But the Dutchman eased past Hurrell, who beat Jim Long on his World Championship debut on Tuesday, in winning each set 3-1.

“I think I played OK, of course like everyone knows it’s been a tough year for me,” Van Gerwen, the number three seed, told Sky Sports after his second-round victory.

“To stand up here and do the thing you want to do always takes a lot of energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But overall I put in a good performance. My doubles were there, I was confident, and the most important thing is that I won the game.

“It wasn’t spectacular but I don’t really care because I won the game. It’s only the start of my campaign and there’s more to come.”

Dylan Slevin won a gruelling all-Irish affair against William O’Connor 3-1 with both players somewhat short of their best form.

Florian Hempel beat Jeffrey de Zwaan 3-1 to maintain his 100 per cent win rate in the first round at Alexandra Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The German made a blistering start to average 104.63 in the opening set and meets Northern Ireland’s Daryl Gurney next.

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran was among the crowd in the afternoon session as Stephen Bunting overcame a huge second-round scare to beat Germany’s Kai Gotthardt 3-1.

Bunting, the reigning Masters champion, narrowly escaped falling 2-0 behind after Gotthardt missed three attempts at double eight and instead the eighth seed levelled the match at 1-1 before cruising to victory.

Dutch pair Alexander Merkx and Wessel Nijmen both progressed into round two, while Ian White was the beneficiary of Sandro Eric Sosing’s withdrawal after the Filipino felt unwell during practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland’s Brendan Dolan was scheduled to meet Lok Yin Lee for a second-round clash, from 2.45pm as part of Saturday’s afternoon session.