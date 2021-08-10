Colin Turkington aiming to revive title challenge at Knockhill

Team BMW driver Colin Turkington.

The Team BMW driver is ninth in the standings but the four-time champion remains in the hunt after the championship was blown wide open last time out, with more drivers than ever within reach of the top spot.

“I go to Knockhill with less success ballast than I can ever remember,” said Turkington.

“It’s key I exploit this and take advantage of the championship position I’ve found myself in. We’ve seen before with this series how you can play your way back into contention, and this is the script we must aim to follow.

“It’s certainly not going to be easy, the cars are so evenly matched on lap time this season, but we will bounce back from this setback.”

The four-time champion says he remains positive, with 18 races still to go before the 2021 title winner is decided.

“I’ve spent years and endless energy fine tuning my preparation and how I approach a race weekend,” said Turkington.

“I’m always adjusting and trying to improve whether things are going well or not. Setbacks can easily lead to self doubt so it’s important we focus on our strengths and keep the faith in our systems.

“There are still 18 races to run and that’s a lot of action incoming over the next couple of months.”

Turkington has an impressive record at Knockhill and is hoping to continue his fine form at the Scottish circuit this weekend.

“Knockhill is such a quirky circuit and you are always on the attack,” he said.

“The driver needs a lot of confidence in the car and bravery by the bucket-load. It’s such a busy time in the car for us, but there’s just something about the intensity of the lap and the intensity of a race that I love.