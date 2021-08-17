Colin Turkington back in title mix after timely win

The Northern Ireland driver converted Saturday’s pole position into a stunning lights to flag triumph, collecting maximum points in race one in the Team BMW with a fastest lap to boot.

It was also the 100th win for the Surrey-based team and Turkington then returned to the podium again with a second place in race two.

His unbeatable 49 points haul for the weekend has launched him up the leaderboard, with the four-time champion climbing back into the top three.

Team BMW driver Colin Turkington.

Turkington said: “Knockhill was going to make or break our season, so we needed to score big and deliver our best.

“The pressure was on in the lead up and we had to stay positive, but we kept our focus and did a superb job. I’m satisfied with my performance and enjoyed the battles along the way.

“These weekends are so brutally intense that you feel just as exhausted from a brilliant weekend as you do a disappointing one,” he said.

“But I’m content we gave our best and have re-ignited the title push.”

Turkington said his results have given him and the team a massive confidence boost after a challenging time in the previous two rounds of the series.

“Our results have helped with confidence,” he said.

“Sport is all about confidence up and down the team. We’d all taken a bit of a kicking the past two events, and this has been a shot in the arm to forget the negativity and get back to the front.

“We’re all feeling the boost from these results, and it will help launch us on the front foot going into the second half of the season.