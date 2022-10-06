Colin Turkington 'has nothing to lose' ahead of British Touring Car Championship finale at Brands Hatch

The Team BMW driver is the outsider in this year’s showdown, having dropped from first to fourth in the standings at Silverstone last time out.

A dismal day at the Northamptonshire circuit provided a super-quick change in fortunes for the multiple champion, but the most experienced contender will have to believe that the same thing could happen in reverse at Brands Hatch.

Portadown man Turkington said: “As much as Silverstone hurt, it was important for me to quickly process it and move on. I’m going into Brands with a positive mindset and determined to do my best.

Colin Turkington retains an outside chance of winning the British Touring Car Championship at the final round at Brands Hatch this weekend.

“The season finale is like no other weekend and this time with so many in contention, I expect it to be off the scale. That’s an opportunity right there.

“I’ve got to just get my head down and make the most of what I’ve got. At this stage that’s a chance at winning, but that’s all I need to keep me focused on delivering my best.

“The strategy for me as fourth in the standings is really simple - drive as hard and as fast as I can - let’s aim towards the 67 points and see where it gets me. I’ve got nothing to lose.”

One of the closest and hard-fought finales in BTCC history will unfold at the legendary 2.43-mile Grand Prix circuit with just seven points currently covering the top three drivers – the narrowest margin separating the front-running trio since 2011.

Reigning champion Ash Sutton holds a slender advantage after the NAPA Racing UK star added significant race victories in the second half of the season to the points-building consistency he produced during the opening stages of the campaign.

Jake Hill is just five points off the championship summit, while Tom Ingram - seven points behind Sutton - is also gunning for a maiden BTCC title.