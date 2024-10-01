Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Colin Turkington is hoping to end the season on a high despite being out of contention for a fifth British Touring Car Championship crown.

The Portadown driver claimed his 190th BTCC career podium in the previous round at Silverstone, but atrocious conditions thwarted his prospects in the final race at the penultimate round.

“It just hasn't been my year for the championship this time,” Turkington said. “You need things to go your way and unfortunately, my bad luck has tallied up ruling me out of contention.

“Everyone has their story why it hasn't come together for them, and for me, there were a few incidents which cost me valuable points.

Team BMW driver Colin Turkington in action in the British Touring Car Championship

“Nevertheless, I'm proud I've given my all this season and despite things not going my way, have kept pushing and fighting.”

Team BMW’s Turkington is fired up for the final round at Brands Hatch this weekend, when he has his sights firmly set on securing more podiums.

“Now, the aim is to carry on with our recent form and pick up some more podiums,” he added.

“There's a big battle on for the drivers' and manufacturers' titles and if I can deliver the personal results I'm after, this should help get that over the line.

“It's going to be thrilling weekend of racing as everyone wants to end with success and make their way further up the championship table.