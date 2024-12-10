Backs coach Dan Soper has warned Ulster that Bordeaux could pose an even bigger threat than Toulouse when the sides meet in the Champions Cup on Saturday.

Ulster conceded a record number of points in European competition away to Toulouse last week and the Kiwi knows if Ulster don’t up their game this week Bordeaux’s star-studded back line could cause havoc in Belfast.

Bordeaux are second in the French Top 14, two points behind Toulouse, and kicked off their European campaign with an impressive bonus point win over Leicester Tigers. They boast French speedsters Damian Penaud and Louis Bielle-Biarrey in their ranks as well as playmaker Matthieu Jalibert.

Soper said: “This will sound slightly ridiculous given Toulouse have Antoine Dupont but in transition, they're potentially even more dangerous.

Ulster were crushed 61-21 in their Champions Cup opener against Toulouse on Sunday

“Some of their broken field attack is frighteningly good, so making sure we don't give them too many of those [will be important].

“They're going to get some of them, no doubt about it, but how we deal with those is going to be important.

“They're another top-calibre side, so limiting their opportunities to do their thing is important.

“They have a massive pack that can suck the life out of you with their set-piece and backs who have an incredible ability to turn moments of nothing into something quite spectacular,” he added.

“They can really disrupt your attack – we need to be better in those three areas: can we deal with what's coming up front, can we stay in the moment to not allow their backs to have those transitional moments, and can we sort our breakdown to both let the game flow and disrupt it when we don't have the ball.”

Ulster are one of two teams in Pool One with no points from the opening game and with only the top four going through to the knockout stages Soper admits it’s a must-win game.

“Yeah, it probably is,” he said. “Whatever structure Europe has had over the years, a home game in Europe is normally a must-win if you're going to have a chance of progressing.”

Despite rewriting the record books for the wrong reasons on Sunday, Soper feels Ulster can compete with the big European superpowers.

“When you look at the two squads, yeah, they've got a hell of a lot of superstar quality,” he said.

“I don't know what their budget is. It is what it is, we have other strengths to our system that allows us to compete at their level.

“I know this sounds ridiculous given the scoreline but, if you look at some of the things at the weekend like the maul defence and scrum, there's some things that have been creaking a little bit and some of the young guys took a big step forward against Toulouse.

“The problem when you play a team like Toulouse or Bordeaux, [is] they keep asking those questions relentlessly for 80 minutes.

“You may get it right three or four times, but they keep asking them six or seven times and that's the thing at the top, it's about being on it for 80 minutes,” Soper added.

“As a young player, having that ability to stay in the moment over and over is the real learning. We're seeing them do that and no doubt they'll keep getting better and better.