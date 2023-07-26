Daniel Wiffen breaks European record but narrowly misses out on World Championships 800m freestyle medal

Tunisian Ahmed Hafnaoui secured gold ahead of Australia’s Samuel Short and defending champion Bobby Finke from the United States of America while Wiffen, who set a new European record time of 7:39.19, was just behind them.

It’s a remarkable improvement from the Magheralin native with this year’s result in Fukuoka four places and over 11 seconds better than what the 22-year-old produced in Hungary during the same event 12 months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of records were broken in Wednesday’s finale with Short setting a new best Oceanian time, Finke a new American record 800m effort and Germany’s Lukas Märtens – who finished one spot behind Wiffen in fifth – posting a new national record.

Daniel Wiffen of Team Ireland competes in the Men's 800m Freestyle Final on day four of the Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships at Marine Messe Fukuoka Hall A on July 26, 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan. PIC: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Wiffen had already secured his 800m spot at the 2024 Olympics by recording a new Irish record of 7:43.81 in the heats and now looks ahead to the 1500m freestyle heats on Saturday.

"It was a good race, I'm really happy with the personal best and really looking forward to the 1500m freestyle later in the week, but that race was great to be part of," Wiffen told BBC Sport NI. "Missing the podium, you know, I came into this, and I just wanted to be better than last year, and I've done that by a lot so I'm happy enough.

"That was definitely one of the best races I've ever had, and I loved every minute of it, I'm looking forward to what's next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I said on poolside there that if I can take five seconds off my 1500m that I'm under the world record, so let's hope that happens."

Elsewhere, Larne's Danielle Hill made the 50m backstroke semi-finals.