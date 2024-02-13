Team Ireland's Daniel Wiffen in the men's 800m freestyle heats at Qatar's World Aquatics Championships. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

​The Team Ireland competitor qualified second fastest for Wednesday’s 800m freestyle showdown with a time of 7:46.90, with Luca De Tullio of Italy first.

It will mark the second final of Wiffen’s championships following seventh on Sunday in the 400m freestyle showdown.

On the final, Wiffen told BBC Sport NI: "Yeah I'm looking forward to it, getting into my preferred schedule now, just 800 and 1500 and, yeah, as I said looking forward to it, going to be a great race."

Ards’ Victoria Catterson finished sixth in her 200m freestyle heat and 19th overall.