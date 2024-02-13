Daniel Wiffen ready for World Aquatics Championships final bid with Team Ireland in Qatar
The Team Ireland competitor qualified second fastest for Wednesday’s 800m freestyle showdown with a time of 7:46.90, with Luca De Tullio of Italy first.
It will mark the second final of Wiffen’s championships following seventh on Sunday in the 400m freestyle showdown.
On the final, Wiffen told BBC Sport NI: "Yeah I'm looking forward to it, getting into my preferred schedule now, just 800 and 1500 and, yeah, as I said looking forward to it, going to be a great race."
Ards’ Victoria Catterson finished sixth in her 200m freestyle heat and 19th overall.
Larne’s Conor Ferguson posted a personal best of 53.90 in Monday’s 100m backstroke semi-finals for 13th overall but just outside the Olympic qualification time of 53.74.