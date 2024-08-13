Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Olympic champion swimmer Daniel Wiffen said he is “ready to party” as he returned to his home village in Northern Ireland.

Magheralin held one of a host of homecoming events to welcome back Northern Ireland’s sporting heroes after the 2024 Games in Paris.

Athletes from the region picked up a record four gold medals thanks to swimmers Wiffen and Jack McMillan, rower Hannah Scott and gymnast Rhys McClenaghan.

The last Olympic gold medal won by an athlete from Northern Ireland was in 1988 when Stephen Martin was part of the Team GB hockey team.

Wiffen, 23, won gold for Team Ireland in the men’s 800m final and bronze in the men’s 1500m.

Magheralin came to a standstill as crowds gathered to congratulate the Olympic hero.

Speaking to the PA news agency outside St Patrick’s Parish Hall, Wiffen said: “It’s so cool, I didn’t think we’d have this big of a turnout and its amazing. I’m stuck for words.”

Asked how local supporters have reacted to him, the Co Armagh swimmer said: “They’ve been saying congratulations and ‘I remember when you used to altar serve here’ and stuff like that.”

Wiffen said the first thing he did when he got home was go to bed, because he was still feeling ill after competing in an open water swim in the River Seine.

The illness meant he had to pull out as a flagbearer for Team Ireland during the closing ceremony.

He said he has recovered now and added: “I’m ready to party.”

Wiffen said the turnout for the homecoming, organised by Magheralin Community Association, was “amazing”, adding that it was “more wholesome” than the official celebration on Dublin’s O’Connell Street which was attended by 20,000 people.