Daniel Wiffen to leave programme which turned him from 'swimmer that would never make it to an Olympic champion'

Magheralin's Daniel Wiffen won Olympic gold last summer. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Daniel Wiffen has confirmed he’s leaving Loughborough University – a place where he “grew from a swimmer that would never make it to an Olympic champion”.

Magheralin native Wiffen became only the third athlete from Northern Ireland to win Olympic gold in Paris last summer, storming to 800m freestyle glory and followed it up with 1500m freestyle bronze.

He was later joined on the podium’s top spot by fellow Northern Irish stars Hannah Scott (rowing), Jack McMillan (swimming) and Rhys McClenaghan (gymnastics) while Rebecca Shorten and Philip Doyle (both rowing) also collected medals.

Wiffen has been part of the renowned Loughborough swimming programme for the past five years, training alongside coach Andi Manley who helped turn the 24-year-old into one of the world’s best.

After undergoing appendicitis surgery having suffered at the recent World Championships, Wiffen is returning home and also intends to spend time in America with twin brother Nathan ahead of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

"The day has finally come - I have decided that I am moving away from Loughborough university swim programme,” said Wiffen. “A place I called home for five years.

"A place where I grew from a swimmer that would never make it, to an Olympic champion.

“When I joined Loughborough I went in with personal bests of 8:13 and 15:39 and now I’m leaving with personal bests of 7:38 and 14:34.

"I just wanted to show this as this programme made me the athlete I am today and I’m sure it will continue to make new Olympic champions long after I’m gone.

“I would firstly like to thank my coach Andi Manley he is the reason I worked hard everyday to achieve my goals.

"I’d like to thank Mikey P for his continued help across the years from when I was 13 in Lisburn to now where I’m 24 and in the height of my career.

“Thank you to Felix and Will my long term training partners and best friends the only men to last my time in Loughborough and challenge me along the way.

"I’d also like to thank anyone that has had a part in my journey from training partners to staff you all made a difference.