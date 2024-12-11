Larne’s Daniell Hill failed to progress from her heat in the women’s 100m freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships after finishing eighth in Budapest on Wednesday.

Hill recorded a time of 53.66 on the second day of the event as she failed to qualify after also missing the cut on the opening day in the 100m backstroke, when she finished 18th overall.

The Paris Olympian returns to action in the 50m backstroke on Thursday while Nathan Wiffen competes in the 400m freestyle.

Northern Ireland’s Wiffen marked his World Swimming Championships debut on Tuesday by posting a 1500m Freestyle personal best.

Wiffen, the twin brother of two-time Olympic medallist Daniel, also trains at Loughborough University and took over six seconds off his previous record, finishing sixth in the fastest heat and ninth overall.

“I’m pretty happy with that,” he said. “I’ve had a long summer and then to come back and get a six second personal best I’m pretty happy.

“I think I lost it a bit after the 1,000 (metre) mark, I just felt wrecked to be honest, as I tried to go out quite hard. But pleased with that, a personal best, you can’t ask for much more.”

On Wednesday, Shane Ryan broke his longstanding Irish record in the 100m freestyle heats to seal his place in the semi-finals with a time of 46.23 seconds, finishing third and claiming the sixth fastest qualifying time.