​​Larne’s Danielle Hill shone for Ireland at the European Aquatics Championships in Romania, finishing fourth in the 50m backstroke and setting two Irish records on Friday.

Hill, who advanced to the final of the 100m backstroke, went agonisingly close to securing her first senior international medal when she touched in fourth place in the 50m backstroke final.

She finished narrowly behind bronze medallist Analia Pigree of France (26.28) with a time of 26.33.

Hill set another Irish record earlier in the evening in the semi-final of the 100m backstroke, claiming fifth overall to seal her place in Saturday’s final with a time of 57.73, beating her own Irish benchmark of 58.29 set in 2021 by more than half-a-second.

Northern Ireland's Danielle Hill. (File picture).

Speaking after the 50m final, Hill said: “I am so happy, someone again has to come fourth but there’s another record, so there’s nothing left in the tank and that’s all I can do.

“The 100m tomorrow will be fun, it’s my last race of the meet so I just want to get out and go like I have been doing.”

Fermanagh’s Ellie McCartney made it through to the 200m individual medal final with a time of 2:11.72, securing the eighth and last qualifying spot for this evening’s decider.

Her Irish team-mate, Ellen Walshe, set a new national record of 2:08.50 which left her fourth fastest qualifier for the final.

Dublin’s Walshe, who won the 400m individual medley bronze earlier in the week, was also the fourth fastest qualifier for today’s 100m butterfly final.