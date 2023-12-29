Daryl Gurney 'absolutely exhausted' after clinching third round win against Ricky Evans at the World Darts Championship
and live on Freeview channel 276
The turning point of the contest came after the Londonderry native edged into a 3-2 lead with a 164 checkout on the bull.
Gurney would then wrap up the sixth set by taking out 84 – after Evans had missed the bull for 124 – to set-up a meeting against 11th seed Dave Chisnall in the next round.
Englishman Chisnall’s victory over Gabriel Clemens was more straightforward, as he won 4-1 against the German in the afternoon session.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the contest, Gurney thought missed practice would cost him dear as he joined fellow Ulsterman Brendan Dolan in the last 16.
"I'm absolutely exhausted," he said.
"I didn't play any darts on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, and for me that's a lifetime.
"After that, I was then chasing my practice. I thought all day that there was no chance I was going to win.
"That's just how I think (and) my negative head thinking I've missed two days practice and Ricky is going to come up and smash me like he did against Nathan Aspinall.
"I hung in there and I'm ready for my bed!"
Gurney and Evans – who are friendly off the stage – would have a warm embrace after the contest as Daryl landed a kiss on his beaten opponent’s lips.
Gurney commented: "Ricky's that kind of a guy, isn't he?
"He's got them big juicy lips and he welcomes it in that kind of way.”