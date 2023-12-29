Northern Irishman Daryl Gurney has reached the last 16 of the World Darts Championship for the third time in his career after a 4-2 win against Ricky Evans at the Alexandra Palace.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The turning point of the contest came after the Londonderry native edged into a 3-2 lead with a 164 checkout on the bull.

Gurney would then wrap up the sixth set by taking out 84 – after Evans had missed the bull for 124 – to set-up a meeting against 11th seed Dave Chisnall in the next round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Englishman Chisnall’s victory over Gabriel Clemens was more straightforward, as he won 4-1 against the German in the afternoon session.

Daryl Gurney celebrates defeating Ricky Evans on day eleven of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London

Speaking to Sky Sports after the contest, Gurney thought missed practice would cost him dear as he joined fellow Ulsterman Brendan Dolan in the last 16.

"I'm absolutely exhausted," he said.

"I didn't play any darts on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, and for me that's a lifetime.

"After that, I was then chasing my practice. I thought all day that there was no chance I was going to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That's just how I think (and) my negative head thinking I've missed two days practice and Ricky is going to come up and smash me like he did against Nathan Aspinall.

"I hung in there and I'm ready for my bed!"

Gurney and Evans – who are friendly off the stage – would have a warm embrace after the contest as Daryl landed a kiss on his beaten opponent’s lips.

Gurney commented: "Ricky's that kind of a guy, isn't he?