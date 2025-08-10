Ireland GK Elizabeth Murphy starred between the sticks. (Image: World Sport Pics)

Despite the best efforts of Ireland’s ‘keeper Elizabeth Murphy between the sticks – Ireland were edged out by world number one and reigning champions Netherlands in the Women’s EuroHockey Championship opener.

Goals from Joosje Burg and Yibbi Jansen were enough for the Dutch in Germany – but Ireland certainly showed their fight and determination across the 60 minutes.

Speaking after the match, Captain Sarah Hawkshaw said: “The Dutch are the best in the world, and they’re the best in the world for a reason. But I am just so proud of the team for the defensive effort. To run down so many penalty corner attacks from one of the world’s best dragflickers; I’m just so proud.”

The Netherlands found a rare inch of space down Ireland’s left flank in the eighth minute, Lisa Post taking a shot on her reverse that cannoned off Elizabeth Murphy in the Irish net and fell to Joosje Burg on the back post to turn in.

Ireland continued to frustrate the Dutch in the second quarter, matching them across the pitch to limit their ability to generate meaningful chances. A rare error at the back gave Captain Pien Sanders a chance at goal from a tight angle, but the ball went high and wide to keep the score at 1-0.

The Netherlands made a bright start to the second half, flashing a ball past the back post, then winning a penalty corner that Murphy was once again on hand to save.

Ireland responded well with Roisin Upton crashing the ball into the circle after a good passage of possession to win Ireland’s first penalty corner. The injection was slightly off target, forcing Christina Hamill to attempt a shot which she failed to connect with.

The Netherlands won their second penalty corner of the second half just a few minutes later when Roisin Upton was harshly penalised at the edge of the circle as she attempted to battle for the ball. Yibbi Jansen’s draglick found the back of the net to extend the Netherlands’ lead to 2-0.

Ireland’s work rate remained steadfast despite the second goal, eventually returning opportunities at goal in the closing minutes of the third quarter.