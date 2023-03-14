News you can trust since 1737
El Fabiolo sees off old rival Jonbon for Arkle glory

El Fabiolo got the better of Jonbon in the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy, to get Willie Mullins and Paul Townend off the mark at this year’s Cheltenham Festival.

By Nick Robson and Ashley Iveson, PA
Published 14th Mar 2023, 14:55 GMT- 1 min read

The duo fought out a titanic battle over hurdles at Aintree last season and the rematch was just as entertaining, with the main protagonists coming to the fore in the closing stages of the absorbing race.

From then the powerhouse clash all at Prestbury Park had been waiting for ensued as the big three matched strides from two out to the last and when Dysart Dynamo fell at the final fence, El Fabiolo was still full of running and confirmed the promise of his hugely impressive performance from the Dublin Racing Festival.

He was five and a half lengths clear of Nicky Henderson’s 2-1 second-favourite at the line, with Closutton stablemate Saint Roi staying on to pick up third at 11-1.

Paul Townend celebrates on board El Fabiolo after winning the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase during day one of the Cheltenham Festival 2023.
Paul Townend celebrates on board El Fabiolo after winning the Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase during day one of the Cheltenham Festival 2023.