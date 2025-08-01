​Enniskillen’s Ellie McCartney reflected on her debut World Championships appearance as “an incredible experience” despite missing out on the medals over the 200m breaststroke final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The 20-year-old finished seventh on the showpiece stage in Singapore on 2:25.22, having qualified for the main event by posting a lifetime best of 2:23.79.

McCartney was ranked 18th and can now draw positives from the experience of reaching a final on her first world appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's an incredible experience,” she said. “I didn't have high expectations coming into the final, at the start of this year all I wanted to do is qualify for the world champs.

Enniskillen's Ellie McCartney. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

“Constantly this year, as the season progressed, we had to keep on moving that target and I never thought it would be a final.

"But we're here now...I have now swum a world long course final, it's something not many people have done.

“I mean tonight's swim may not have been the fastest I've ever been but I came into this meet seeded 18th and I finished seventh...progression is what it is and just moving forward through each of the rounds and, you know, I'll take a learning from this time and, hopefully, apply it to future competitions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larne’s Danielle Hill is next out for Team Ireland on the penultimate day of the championships – competing today across the 50m freestyle.

One member of Team Ireland cutting short his World Championship run is Magheralin’s Daniel Wiffen.

It has been confirmed the double Olympic Games medal-winner will now be unable to defend his 1500m world title on medical grounds due to the ongoing effects of appendicitis in June.

“Just to let everyone know...I have medically withdrawn from the World Championships in Singapore due to the appendicitis that I suffered from in June,” said Wiffen in a statement. “Thank you for all the support in last night’s final (800m, eighth place).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wasn’t physically at my best, but I will be working towards getting back to full fitness and winning shape soon.”