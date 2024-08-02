Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Enniskillen rowers Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney missed out on an Olympic Games men’s pairs medal after finishing sixth in Friday’s final.

Having trained at the same rowing club and attended the same school in County Fermanagh, Corrigan and Timoney have been paired together since junior days and showcased their skills on the biggest stage in Paris this week, finishing third in Wednesday’s semi-final after taking inspiration from Magheralin swimmer Daniel Wiffen, who became just Northern Ireland’s fourth gold medallist after storming to 800m freestyle glory the previous night.

"The whole team was watching Wiffen last night and he really got us fired up for today,” Corrigan told RTE Sport at the time. “He was on the phone to us; he dialled us in! It's just savage, to win medals this early on. He [Daniel] rang us to say, job not done, go for gold."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corrigan admitted that it was “all or nothing” for the Fermanagh pair in today’s final and stated their desire to write their names into the Olympic history books, but it was Croatian brothers Martin and Valent Sinković that narrowly won gold ahead of second-placed Team GB.

Ross Corrigan, left, and Nathan Timoney. PIC: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

"We're obviously buzzing and excited but the job’s not done," he said. "We’re going to give it our all. We’re really going to go for that medal. Gold medal. So it’s all or nothing for us on Friday."

Timoney, who studies business management at Queen’s University Belfast, added: "I think the medal was on our mind from day one - from the World Championship final, we set out at the start of the season for a gold medal. Where we are now we are in a good position to learn from our heat and learn from today, push on and put a good race-plan together."