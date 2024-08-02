Enniskillen rowers Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney miss out on Olympic Games medal as Croatia secure men's pair gold
Having trained at the same rowing club and attended the same school in County Fermanagh, Corrigan and Timoney have been paired together since junior days and showcased their skills on the biggest stage in Paris this week, finishing third in Wednesday’s semi-final after taking inspiration from Magheralin swimmer Daniel Wiffen, who became just Northern Ireland’s fourth gold medallist after storming to 800m freestyle glory the previous night.
"The whole team was watching Wiffen last night and he really got us fired up for today,” Corrigan told RTE Sport at the time. “He was on the phone to us; he dialled us in! It's just savage, to win medals this early on. He [Daniel] rang us to say, job not done, go for gold."
Corrigan admitted that it was “all or nothing” for the Fermanagh pair in today’s final and stated their desire to write their names into the Olympic history books, but it was Croatian brothers Martin and Valent Sinković that narrowly won gold ahead of second-placed Team GB.
"We're obviously buzzing and excited but the job’s not done," he said. "We’re going to give it our all. We’re really going to go for that medal. Gold medal. So it’s all or nothing for us on Friday."
Timoney, who studies business management at Queen’s University Belfast, added: "I think the medal was on our mind from day one - from the World Championship final, we set out at the start of the season for a gold medal. Where we are now we are in a good position to learn from our heat and learn from today, push on and put a good race-plan together."
Performing in an Olympic final for the first time, Corrigan and Timoney, who both train in Enniskillen, secured bronze at last year’s World Rowing Championships in Belgrade.
