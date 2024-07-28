Enniskillen's Nathan Timoney and Ross Corrigan edge photo finish as Rebecca Shorten celebrates Paris Olympics final progress
Competing across the men’s pair heats on Sunday in a debut Olympic Games appearance, Timoney and Corrigan had sights set on a top-three placing for automatic semi-final progress.
It proved a call on the last stroke line, with four boats including Team Ireland involved in the photo finish.
In the end, Team Ireland edged past world silver medallists Switzerland by .02 of a second.
“Definitely there was a wee bit of a moment where we were waiting to see had we done it,” said Corrigan. “I was fairly confident we had beat the Swiss anyway and then you just never know what the surge is going to be like when it’s so close.”
The semi-final on Wednesday is scheduled for 9.34am.
Belfast’s Rebecca Shorten helped Team GB to the women’s four final alongside Esmee Booth, Samantha Redgrave and Helen Glover
Having pulled away around the halfway point, Team GB recorded an impressive victory over New Zealand.
“We knew everyone was going to step up their game, it is an Olympics after all, but we were always confident we could move on and we did that,” said Shorten on BBC Sport NI. ”We’ve definitely had the mindset of being favourites all the way through the season but if we worry about anyone else then we won’t perform to our best.
”It’s just about how fast we can go. I’m really looking forward to Thursday.”
Thursday’s final will run from 9.54am.
Aughnacloy’s Rebecca Edwards was in the women’s pair beside Chloe Brew for Team GB and a fourth-place heat finish moved the boat into Monday’s repechage (9.30am start).
