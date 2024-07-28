Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Enniskillen rowers Nathan Timoney and Ross Corrigan edged a thrilling photo finish before confirmation of a semi-final spot with Team Ireland in Paris.

Competing across the men’s pair heats on Sunday in a debut Olympic Games appearance, Timoney and Corrigan had sights set on a top-three placing for automatic semi-final progress.

It proved a call on the last stroke line, with four boats including Team Ireland involved in the photo finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the end, Team Ireland edged past world silver medallists Switzerland by .02 of a second.

Enniskillen's Ross Corrigan (left) and Nathan Timoney have made early progress for Team Ireland in rowing's men's pair. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile)

“Definitely there was a wee bit of a moment where we were waiting to see had we done it,” said Corrigan. “I was fairly confident we had beat the Swiss anyway and then you just never know what the surge is going to be like when it’s so close.”

The semi-final on Wednesday is scheduled for 9.34am.

Belfast’s Rebecca Shorten helped Team GB to the women’s four final alongside Esmee Booth, Samantha Redgrave and Helen Glover

Having pulled away around the halfway point, Team GB recorded an impressive victory over New Zealand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast's Rebecca Shorten on duty with Team GB. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

“We knew everyone was going to step up their game, it is an Olympics after all, but we were always confident we could move on and we did that,” said Shorten on BBC Sport NI. ”We’ve definitely had the mindset of being favourites all the way through the season but if we worry about anyone else then we won’t perform to our best.

”It’s just about how fast we can go. I’m really looking forward to Thursday.”

Thursday’s final will run from 9.54am.