Lisnagarvey celebrate EuroHockey Club Trophy I final success over Cardiff and Metropolitan University in Portugal. (Photo by Hockey Ireland)

Pool winners thanks to defeats of Grange (Scotland), Lousada (Portugal) and OKS Vinnitsa (Ukraine), Lisnagarvey wrapped up the overall prize by completing the clean sweep at the expense of Cardiff and Metropolitan University by 4-2.

Trophy glory has provided Lisnagarvey with promotion to the next level for the 2024-25 season.

The Welsh side took the lead on four minutes but Lisnagarvey produced a rapid response as Andrew Williamson converted from open play to level the final.

Leuan Davies moved Cardiff and Metropolitan University back on top but on 33 minutes it was 2-2 following Ryan Getty’s finish.

Williamson, the Lisnagarvey captain, left the scoreline at 3-2 as the Northern Ireland club gained control for the first time before Oliver Kidd wrapped up the prize.

“Congratulations to Erroll Lutton and his squad on a terrific achievement,” said Hockey Ireland in a post-final statement. “And this, added to the qualification by our men’s national hockey team for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, showing that Irish men’s hockey at adult level is in a very healthy state.”

LISNAGARVEY: James Milliken, Ben Nelson, Jonathan Lynch, Mark McNelis, Peter McKibbin, Andrew Williamson, Daniel Nelson, Harry Morris, Ryan Getty, Andrew Edgar, Matthew Nelson.