European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald will tee it up at this year’s Amgen Irish Open alongside Ryan Fox and Billy Horschel when the popular event returns to Royal County Down, from September 12-15.

The former world number one will be making his fifth appearance in the national open and will join two members of his victorious 2023 Ryder Cup side, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, in Newcastle later this year.

“I’m very excited to have the chance to go back to Royal County Down,” said Donald.

“We all had a great experience the last time the event was held there in 2015. It’s a fantastic golf course and a great test.

“I really enjoyed coming back to play in the Irish Open last year. Playing in front of the Irish fans was a real treat and it’ll be great to experience that welcome and hospitality again in September.”

Horschel, who won the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup in 2014, was a member of the victorious United States side which won the Walker Cup at the world-renowned venue in 2007, returning three points from four matches.

In 2021 he became just the second American to win the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, and earlier this year he secured his eighth PGA Tour title at the Corales Puntacana Championship. Last week he recorded his career best finish in a major championship as he finished runner-up at The 152nd Open at Royal Troon.

“My first experience of the Irish Open last year was a truly memorable one,” said Horschel. “The Irish crowds were so respectful and passionate and they were just a pleasure to play in front of, especially when I was playing alongside Rory for the first two rounds.

“And when I heard that it was going to be played at Royal County Down, I couldn’t miss the opportunity to get back to that wonderful venue. I have great memories of playing there in the Walker Cup and it will be nice to be reminded of that special week.”

Four-time DP World Tour winner Fox will be making his eighth appearance in the event later this year.