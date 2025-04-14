Danny Campbell, general manager of Royal Portrush Golf Club

The general manager at Royal Portrush Golf Club says Rory McIlroy's stunning success at the Masters has completely "changed the dynamic" ahead of this year's Open Championship.

The Northern Irishman created history by securing a career grand slam at Augusta on Sunday as he beat Justin Rose in a play-off to win the fifth major title of his career.

In what was his 11th attempt to finally win all four of the sport's biggest prizes, McIlroy did it the hard way as he let a four-shot lead slip before finally getting the better of Ryder Cup team-mate Rose in a play-off.

Whilst the PGA and USPGA Championships are in the calendar before the Open Championship at Royal Portrush, Danny Campbell says McIlroy's crowning achievement has heightened the excitement levels as the north coast welcomes the sport's biggest names in July.

"I didn't get much sleep and Rory winning changed my plans today but it is welcomed," he said.

"The final round was an unbelievable piece of theatre and to see a honorary member winning the Masters was written in the stars.

"Rory is a global superstar when it comes to golf and everyone wants to come and watch him.

"Winning the Masters and achieving the career grand slam in the manner in which he did it was dramatic. You could feel the pain and joy at certain parts of the round.

"To be honest, Rory's success has just completely changed the dynamic heading into the Open."

Campbell added that preparations are well under way as thousands are set to descend on Portrush later this year.

"We’ve got the grandstand at the first hole up,” he continued.

"The big grandstand at the 18th is halfway there, so preparation is going well.

“We are on course to meet certain deadlines and the R&A are delighted with how things are going. It’s a case of so far so good.”

But can McIlroy win on the north coast in front of his home support?

"The Open is the most open major," Campbell replied.

"Having a winner from Ireland like Shane Lowry in 2019 would be spectacular.