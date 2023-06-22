The 45-year-old joins from Barnsley to replace Russell Martin, whose move to Southampton was confirmed on Wednesday, and has cost the Swans £500,000.

Duff emerged as the Swans’ first choice last weekend with the club having been interested in former assistant Chris Davies as well as Birmingham boss John Eustace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need that one team mentality; the players, staff, fans, and board. Everyone needs to pull in the same direction because that’s the only way you’re going to achieve success,” Duff told Swansea’s official club website.

Former Northern Ireland international Michael Duff is the new manager of Swansea

“I’ve had seven promotions in my career as a player and manager so I know what an environment should look and smell like.

“I want to play good football and I know that there is an expectation of that at this football club, but it’s about evolving it, moving it and being a bit more on the front foot and a bit more progressive at times.

“It’s about getting the balance of all those things because ultimately it’s a winning business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Burnley midfielder Duff spent just a year at Oakwell but guided them to the League One play-offs last season.