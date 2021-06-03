Fabio Quartararo wins emotional Italian Grand Prix at Mugello

Race winner Fabio Quatararo, runner-up Miguel Oliveira (left) and Joan Mir hold a Swiss flag in memory of Jason Dupasquier at Mugello on Sunday.

A minute’s silence preceded the race at Mugello in memory of Swiss teenager Jason Dupasquier, who died following a crash during Moto3 qualifying on Saturday.

When the lights went out at the start of the 23-lap race, pole-setter Quartararo was first away but the power of the Lenovo Ducati saw Pecco Bagnaia into turn one in first with Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco third.

On the second lap, the race for the lead took a dramatic turn as Bagnaia crashed out at turn 9 leaving the Yamaha of Quartararo out front ahead of Zarco.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zarco had his turn at the front on lap three but Quartarao hit back on lap five and immediately opened a gap. A few laps later and Miguel Oliveira on the KTM was all over the back of Zarco with the Suzuki’s of Alex Rins and Joan Mir making life difficult for Ducati’s Jack Miller in fourth.

Rins and Mir dealt with Miller by lap eight and set their sights on Zarco and Oliveira in second. Lap 18 and both Mir and his team-mate Rins were through to third and fourth but Rins crashed out, for the fourth time this year.

Quartararo won by nearly three seconds from Oliveira with reigning champion Mir third. Quartararo has now stretched his advantage at the top of the championship to 105 points - 24 ahead of Zarco.

“In short, there was a lot of emotion today,” said Quartararo.

“It was an amazing day for us, but it was so difficult to stay focused. Honestly, I don’t know how I was able to keep up this pace because every lap you do, you are thinking about Jason Dupasquier. It’s not an easy thing to do, and I think that all the riders rode for him.”

Remy Gardner won the Moto2 race as Sam Lowes crashed out of second with six laps to go. Jake Dixon finished 14th.

Dennis Foggia was a popular winner of his home Grand Prix in the Moto3 race.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. To subscribe, click here.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe