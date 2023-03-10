The 2023 season got underway on Sunday with the first race held in Bahrain, and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

20 drivers, 10 teams and three rookies will be giving it their all in the battle for both the constructors’ and drivers’ championship.

A dominant Red Bull team in pre-season testing last week proved to be just as fast in the race with a 1-2 finish for their star driver Max Verstappen and Mexico’s Sergio Perez respectively.

Fernando Alonso started the new Formula One season with a podium finish

Another team impressing Formula One fans this year is Aston Martin, completing the podium in third with Fernando Alonso saying: “This is a lovely car to drive” after making an amazing overtake on his old teammate Hamilton.

It was a very disappointing first race for the McLaren’s, who had to retire the car of their rookie driver, Oscar Piastri, and pitted Lando Norris multiple times due to a PU (Power Unit) issue.

Mercedes picked up a positive result despite not being able to fight at the top, finishing P5 for Lewis Hamilton and P7 for George Russell.

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon will be looking to forget this race in a hurry after receiving a five-second time penalty for being out of position on the starting grid, another five seconds for speeding in the pitlane and 10 seconds for not serving the previous penalty correctly.

William’s Alex Albon finishing 10th and secured one point in a positive start to the team from Oxfordshire.

Finally, the Ferrari’s running a good race, had Leclerc retire on Lap 41 after suffering an issue with his engine.

With a long season ahead it’s all to play for, and we can expect some exciting racing. The second round takes us to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, March 19.