Ireland before facing the Netherlands in India across a debut FIH Pro League fixture. (Photo by Hockey Ireland)

The fixture in India’s Bhubaneswar featured Lee Cole’s penalty corner proving a landmark moment for the Ireland squad as a first-ever FIH Pro League goal, with the Netherlands up by 3-0.

Additional goals from the Netherlands confirmed the outcome by 5-1 overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I didn't think it was a 5-1 game,” said Ireland head coach Mark Tumilty. “If we could have gotten a second goal in the third quarter, it would have been a different result.

"Pleased with our first-half showing. We produced some very good hockey at times. Going forward at times too.

"Probably just a few individual errors cost us goals. Teams at this level punish errors ruthlessly.

"Our deep defence was good at times as it had been in Valencia recently. I thought Sean Murray was outstanding in the game today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On Tuesday we will face Australia, and this will be another challenge for us. We will need to fix a few things from today that we could do a bit better on."

IRELAND: Jamie Carr, Luke Madeley, Tim Cross, John McKee, Daragh Walsh, Kevin O'Dea, Shane O'Donoghue, Sean Murray (captain), Michael Robson, Lee Cole, Conor Empey.

Subs used: Ben Johnson (4 mins), Luke Witherow (5 mins) Jeremy Duncan (5 mins), Nicholas Page (5 mins), Peter McKibbin (7 mins), Peter Brown (7 mins).

NETHERLANDS: Pirmin Blaak , Jip Janssen, Lars Balk, Thierry Brinkman, Seve Van Ass, JorritCroon, Floris Wortelboer, Tjep Hoedemakers, Koen Bijen, Joep DeMol, Steijn Van Heijningen.