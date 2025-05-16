"I think all the success he has had and enjoying it, maybe it's not conducive to putting him in that mindset.

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley believes Rory McIlroy could be suffering from a Masters hangover after reaching a euphoric pinnacle of his sport – but predicts he’ll go on to celebrate more major success.

McIlroy became only the sixth player in history to complete a career grand slam after last month’s dramatic play-off triumph over Justin Rose at Augusta.

That victory also ended McIlroy’s 11-year wait for a fifth major crown and left many predicting he could follow it up with further glory at the PGA Championship, which is being staged this week at Quail Hollow – a venue where the Northern Irishman has previously won four titles.

The world number two endured a difficult opening round, posting a three-over par 74 which included three bogeys and a double bogey on 16, and McGinley questioned if this week’s tournament has came too soon.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 15: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after his shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

"It has been a lot of turmoil over the past month, all positive with the success, he's enjoyed it, travelled over to Europe, had a lot of fun let's say,” McGinley told Sky Sports. “Coming here, I've spent two days walking practice rounds with him and he's in great form, a really happy place and of course he is because he's won the grand slam.

"It's a lifetime ambition for every player, he's the second player in 60 years to do it and only the sixth in history. Of course he's in a great place, but is that a great place to reset and go out? Is he in a place mentally to go out and reset?

"It's difficult, really difficult, when you're coming off such a high.

"I always feel Rory is at his best when he has a point to prove, he has the pointy elbows out and he's chasing something down.

"I think all the success he has had and enjoying it, maybe it's not conducive to putting him in that mindset.

"I think he will reset, it's just a question of if this tournament has came too quick."

McIlroy has been open about the achievements he still wants to tick off throughout the rest of his career, including surpassing Sir Nick Faldo’s tally of six major titles, which would see him stand alone as Europe’s greatest golfer.

McGinley, who captained a Team Europe side containing McIlroy to Ryder Cup glory in 2014, believes the Holywood native will reign supreme once again in the future, but feels he faces a difficult challenge trying to quickly follow up a monumental achievement.

"There's no doubt he will reset,” added McGinley. “He has spoken a lot about trying to overtake Nick Faldo in terms of most wins of a European player and that's a big goal for him.

"He wants to be the standout player of his era and he has a couple of guys to jump over in that regard too.