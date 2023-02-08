The Northern Ireland driver and West Surrey Racing will team up again, when Turkington will be behind the wheel of a BMW 330e M Sport .

A four-time BTCC champion, the Buckinghamshire-based man said he was ‘extremely pleased’ to stay with the team for the 2023 championship.

“I’m extremely pleased to be a part of the West Surrey Racing team for the 2023 season and to race the BMW 330e M Sport for another season,” said the Ulsterman,

"This will be my 19th BTCC campaign and I couldn’t ask for a better team to be behind me. WSR and I have a great relationship, which has given me a consistent platform to perform from over the years.

“The dynamic between all team members and drivers is what's delivered a recipe of success over the years and I'm excited to start another season with a super squad of talented people.”

Significant rule changes this year look set to mix up the format of the racing with hybrid deployment, tyre choices and qualifying due to be revamped.

Turkington, though, is looking forward to the new challenges this season and says he hopes the rules changes will be a ‘positive step’.

“The new BTCC season should shape up nicely with the significant rule changes around the option tyres, shoot-out qualifying and hybrid deployment use,” he said.

“We won't know how that will play out until we're in the thick of it, but I'm hopeful it'll be a positive step. This series never stays still, and that forever-moving target is what brings me back year-on-year.

“The competition continues to strengthen, and I've no doubt 2023 will be no exception.”

The 2023 BTCC season begins once more at Donington Park on Saturday and Sunday, April 22-23.

The series will make a second visit to the Leicestershire GP circuit in late August, which has replaced the recent double visit to Thruxton.