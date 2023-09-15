Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ferrity is hoping his success in Trinidad and Tobago is the start of a long and successful career in the saddle, but as the road race season comes to an end, the 17-year-old will turn his attention to education.

“I finish my A-Levels off this year,” he said. “I think it is trying to find the right balance and not training too much and prioritising school still.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have a whole life to ride a bike yet so need to get school done properly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oisin Ferrity of Team Northern Ireland poses for a photo with the gold medal following the Men's Road Race on day three of the 2023 Youth Commonwealth Games at Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad And Tobago. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images for Commonwealth Sport)

“Long term goals would be world cycling, the Tour de France – that sort of level and I’d love to go to the Olympics as well.”

Ferrity got his tactics prefect in the 65km race at the Youth Commonwealth Games.

“I’d said we went into the Commonwealth’s quite confident because we knew a few of countries to watch, Wales, Scotland and Australia are always strong, but we just kept them behind,” he added. “It was really nice to even get so far away and experience a new country on the other side of the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a good race – me and one of the Welsh riders got away on the second lap of 13, so it was just the two of us at the front for the whole race and I think we’d built a gap of two minutes at one stage.

“One ride got it down to 20 seconds near the finish because me and the Welsh boy started to play games and slowed down on the last lap.”

Ferrity was delighted to cross the finish line first.

“I don’t think there is any feeling like it,” he said. “It is what you put all the work in for and when it pays off it is always nice.

“It was really nice standing on the podium, I was out by myself. I got an awful lot of phone calls and messages after it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not really sunk in because I came home and then two days later I was flying out to Belgium to go and do more racing, so I only got home last Sunday night

"I’ll take a bit of time now to enjoy it.”

Ferrity got on a bike for the first time a decade ago.

“I got into cycling about 10 years ago,” he recalled. “My dad used to ride bikes and it was him that got me into it and then the two of us started racing around the same time.

“I started mountain biking and then moved across to the road.

“At the start it was just a bit of craic and enjoyment and then as I moved through the years I started to get more competitive – it has just taken off the last couple of years.”

A change in discipline certainly suited the teenager.