Full guide and times to follow Northern Ireland's Paralympic Games athletes for Team GB and Team Ireland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Following a silverware return from the summer Olympic Games of seven medals by six athletes, the country’s focus now turns to the Paralympics starting with today’s opening ceremony and events running to September 8.
Daniel Wiffen, Jack McMillan, Hannah Scott, Rhys McClenaghan, Rebecca Shorten and Philip Doyle left France with Olympic Games medals.
Now Northern Ireland will look to Claire Taggart, Barry McClements, Dearbhaile Brady, Deaten Registe, Chloe MacCombe, Judith MacCombe, Catherine Sands, Eimear Nicholls, Katie Morrow, Jessica McKenna and David Ross.
Northern Ireland competitors will be representing the Team GB and Team Ireland squads across six disciplines in Paris - boccia, para-swimming, para-triathlon, wheelchair basketball, para-equestrian and wheelchair rugby.
Below is a potential schedule breakdown for the Northern Ireland athletes selected for Paralympic Games duty.
Times listed are based on classification schedules and all potential draw options:
CLAIRE TAGGART
(Larne, individual boccia BC2 class & mixed team BC1/BC2 class, Team GB)
August 29: 17:10; August 30: 10:40, 19:30; August 31: 18:35; September 01: 10:55, 16:00, 18:35; September 03: