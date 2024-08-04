From bursting onto the scene by winning Commonwealth Games gold in 2018 to becoming a two-time world champion, McClenaghan has been representing his country with distinction for years.
After becoming Northern Ireland’s seventh Olympic champion – and fourth in the span of five days – we take a look back at the 25-year-old’s stunning career to date through special medal moments.
1. 2018 Commonwealth Games - Gold
Representing Team Northern Ireland, 18-year-old Rhys McClenaghan announced himself on the world stage by winning pommel horse gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
2. 2018 European Championships - Gold
A matter of months later, McClenaghan was celebrating yet more success after storming to European Championships glory in Glasgow Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
3. 2019 World Championships - Bronze
A first World Championships medal, McClenaghan finished third at the 2019 competition held in Stuttgart behind Olympic champion Max Whitlock and Chih Kai Lee of Chinese Taipei Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
4. 2022 Commonwealth Games - Silver
Four years on from his breakout success, McClenaghan earned pommel horse silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham - England's Joe Fraser took gold Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images
