GALLERY: Every major medal won by Northern Ireland's Olympic Games hero Rhys McClenaghan so far during glittering career

By Johnny Morton
Published 4th Aug 2024, 14:20 BST
Northern Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming Olympic Games champion after sealing pommel horse success in Paris on Saturday, which was just the latest step in a medal-laden career.

From bursting onto the scene by winning Commonwealth Games gold in 2018 to becoming a two-time world champion, McClenaghan has been representing his country with distinction for years.

After becoming Northern Ireland’s seventh Olympic champion – and fourth in the span of five days – we take a look back at the 25-year-old’s stunning career to date through special medal moments.

Representing Team Northern Ireland, 18-year-old Rhys McClenaghan announced himself on the world stage by winning pommel horse gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast

1. 2018 Commonwealth Games - Gold

Representing Team Northern Ireland, 18-year-old Rhys McClenaghan announced himself on the world stage by winning pommel horse gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

A matter of months later, McClenaghan was celebrating yet more success after storming to European Championships glory in Glasgow

2. 2018 European Championships - Gold

A matter of months later, McClenaghan was celebrating yet more success after storming to European Championships glory in Glasgow Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

A first World Championships medal, McClenaghan finished third at the 2019 competition held in Stuttgart behind Olympic champion Max Whitlock and Chih Kai Lee of Chinese Taipei

3. 2019 World Championships - Bronze

A first World Championships medal, McClenaghan finished third at the 2019 competition held in Stuttgart behind Olympic champion Max Whitlock and Chih Kai Lee of Chinese Taipei Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Four years on from his breakout success, McClenaghan earned pommel horse silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham - England's Joe Fraser took gold

4. 2022 Commonwealth Games - Silver

Four years on from his breakout success, McClenaghan earned pommel horse silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham - England's Joe Fraser took gold Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

