Glenn McCormick wins the MX2 overall at the latest round of the Scottish Motocross Championship

Glenoe’s Glenn McCormick lifted the historic Scottish Motocross silver plate for his overall win in the MX2 class at Doune, Stirling, in the latest round of the Scottish Motocross Championship.

The Chambers KTM rider qualified fastest in the MX2 class. In his opening race he was leading before taking the chequered flag in third after the seat came off his bike and disconnected the fuel pump.

He said at the time: “It was a good race and I was happy with my riding, having to fight back to third after the issue with the fuel pump.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In race two he was fifth off the start gate, and despite an off track excursion, he still came through to win the race for the overall.

Irish Championship MX1 podium overall winner Jay McCrum, second Jason Meara and third Nathan Green

Martin Barr claimed third in the British Fastest 40 Championship after finishing third and sixth in his two races at Sellindge, Kent.

Barr - riding for the Apico Honda team - made it an all Honda top three in the Championship behind Conrad Mewes and Taylor Hammal. Barr also took the overall victory in the British Open 2 stroke class at the meeting.

“It was a decent enough year and in the end consistency paid off,” said the Ballyclare rider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doon hosted round five of the Irish Motocross Championship with Jordanstown’s Jay McCrum on the GoMX Yamaha coming away with the MX1 overall, stretching his lead in the Championship to 56 points over Aiden McDonagh.

He qualified third fastest behind Jason Meara and James Mackrel before claiming second in his opening race.

He commented: “I had the Championship points in the back of my mind before the race and knew I only had to stay in front of Aiden.

"After Jason got past I was happy with second.”

A bad start in race two saw him fighting his way through to third before passing McDonagh two laps from the flag to finish second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had a steady race three finishing second for the overall. All in all it was a really good day and I’m comfortably in the lead going into the final round,” added McCrum.

Meara added: "Everything was going good until it wasn’t. I just cruised round taking the wins comfortably in the opening two races.

"In the last race I had to pit stop after the tyre came off the rim. That cost me the overall."

James Mackrel ran out the MX2 winner while Lewis Spratt claimed a double winning the 125 youth and adult grade ‘B’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cole McCullough was in action at round 9 of the EMX125 series at Arnhem in the Netherlands and the Castlederg teenager put together a great performance finishing eighth in race one and seventh in race two.

He was fifth fastest in free practice however with so many yellow flags in qualifying he had to settle for eleventh.

In his opening race he was inside the top fifteen before a fallen rider caused him to drop outside the top twenty.

With consistent fast laps he fought through to eighth. A first turn pile up in race two saw McCullough in thirtieth by turn two. However, by the end of the lap he had clawed his way back inside the top fifteen before racing his way to seventh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew I could have fought for a few more positions, especially in race two, but I wanted to bring it home in the points,” added McCullough.

16 year-old McCullough became one of the youngest ever riders to be picked to represent Team Ireland at the MXON, which will be held at Matterly Basin in October.