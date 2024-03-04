Northern Ireland's Mark Allen. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Antrim-born ​Allen, who last week won the Players Championship, is scheduled to face Mark Selby from 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon (UK time) in the inaugural Riyadh Season World Masters of Snooker.

And added incentive to the 12-strong field for the first-ever professional snooker event hosted by Saudi Arabia is the ‘Golden Ball’ break prize.

Traditionally, snooker’s maximum break is set at 147 based off the table’s 15 reds, six colours and white cue ball.

This week the World Masters has introduced a 23rd golden ball offering 20 added points on top of the maximum 147 for a potential 167 tally.

Organisers have a bonus offer available of £395,000 to the first player who completes a ‘Golden Ball’ break of 167 across the March 4-6 schedule.

The rules, as listed on the official World Snooker Tour website, state: “At the start of each frame, the Golden Ball will be placed on the table, in the centre of the baulk cushion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If a 147 is possible in the frame, the Golden Ball will remain on the table. If a player completes a 147 maximum, he will then have the chance to pot the Golden Ball to complete the 167.

“Once a 147 is no longer possible, the Golden Ball will be removed from the table, until the start of the next frame.

“Any foul or infringement involving the Golden Ball incurs a penalty of 4 points or the value of the ball ‘on’, whichever is greater.”