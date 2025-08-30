Graeme McDowell admits he wants to be involved in the Ryder Cup once again

Graeme McDowell feels he has “something to give back” as he targets a return to the Ryder Cup fold in 2027.

The Northern Irishman, who played in the tournament four times and been a vice-captain twice, will be an interested onlooker as Europe play the USA at Bethpage later next month.

However, the biennial contest will take place at Adare Manor in 2027, and Portrush native McDowell admits he would “do anything” to be involved for Europe at the Co Limerick venue.

"Jon Rahm asked me earlier this year if I was asked to be a vice-captain at Bethpage Black would I accept it,” he told BBC Sport NI.

"I replied if they asked me to make coffees for you - I would go and make coffees.

"That's how much it means to me and how much I want to be there in a supporting role for Team Europe.

"It goes without saying as we look towards Adare Manor in two years' time I would do anything to be in that European team room, to be part of that team, to put that team Europe shirt on one more time, to have the badge on my chest, to cheer the guys on and help Europe win another Ryder Cup. I hope to be there.

"I feel like I have something to give back.

"I wish Team Europe all the best at Bethpage Black - I will be pulling for them every shot and wish I was there, but the politics is a lot of levels above what I do, it's definitely the powers that be that will figure this out for us."

McDowell elected not to play in next week’s Irish Open as he didn’t want to “make up the numbers”.

"If I thought I wasn't playing LIV in 2026, the DP World Tour is something I would transition back into to give myself one or two last seasons to see if I still have it or not," he explained.

"I decided I didn't want to play there this year because I didn't want to go and make up the numbers, I didn't want to go there with no other reason but just to play another Irish Open.