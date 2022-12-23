Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan named 2022 BBC Northern Ireland Sports Personality of the Year

Rhys McClenaghan is presented with the 2022 BBC Northern Ireland Sports Personality of the Year award by BBC Sport NI’s Thomas Kane

The Newtownards native was crowned Ireland’s first ever gymnastics world champion winning the pommel horse gold at the World Championships earlier this year in Liverpool.

The 23-year old, who competes for both Northern Ireland and Ireland, won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia followed by European Championships gold the same year in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He secured Ireland's first-ever medal at the World Championships in 2019 in Stuttgart winning bronze and was second at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Rhys, who was awarded a British Empire Medal in last year’s New Years Honours, said: "It's very special. It's special to be recognised by my home country. It's an honour to be up against those names who have had such a great year of success, like I've had.

"To win this award after such great names like Rory McIlroy and Carl Frampton and all of those idols I've seen growing up in sport, it feels special to be listed among them now."

Rhys, who used to train at Rathgael Gymnastics Club in Bangor, has since relocated to Dublin where he trains in the Sport Ireland Institute in Abbotstown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been a hugely successful year for Northern Ireland sport with Rhys edging out Rory McIlroy, Ciara Mageean and Mark Allen to win. He follows the likes of Rachel Furness, Rory McIlroy, Carl Frampton, David Healy and Jonathan Rea who have been past winners of the annual honour.

Neil Brittain, executive editor of BBC Sport NI, said: “It has been a remarkable year of sporting success but Rhys McClenaghan’s achievement in becoming Ireland’s first ever gymnastics world champion really stood out for the panel. Having suffered first exclusion and then disappointment at the Commonwealth Games, Rhys fought back to claim pommel horse gold in Liverpool and in doing so created one of the most memorable moments of 2022.”

Advertisement Hide Ad