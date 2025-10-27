​Moira’s William Creighton has celebrated adding his name to the “rich history” of British Rally Championship winners for the first time as “really special”.

​The 27-year-old, with Liam Regan as co-driver, entered the final round with a slender advantage at the top of the championship points – producing a composed performance given the high stakes to protect that position with fourth at the Cambrian Rally finish.

It left the former junior British and World champion with a place on the trophy winner’s plate alongside some of the sport’s stand-out names including Colin McRae, Richard Burns, Hannu Mikkola and Ari Vatanen.

“The BRC has such a rich history and to have our names on that trophy is something really special,” said Creighton following his magic moment in Wales. “It’s been an amazing year from start to finish and one I’ll never forget.

Northern Ireland's William Creighton gets a closer look at the British Rally Championship trophy following his milestone title triumph. (Photo by British Rally Championship)

"It’s taken a lot of work to get here and I have to say a huge thanks to everyone who helps us, especially Liam, who’s done a great job.

"The journey we’ve been on, Junior BRC, Junior WRC and now this...it's very special.

"I’m just so happy...we’ve been able to win the championship, it feels good.”

The Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver is enjoying his maiden campaign behind the wheel of the Castrol MEM Rally Team Toyota GR Yaris Rally2.

Wins across the East Riding Stages and Grampian Forest Rally proved highlights alongside runner-up in Carlisle before an impressive third-place display at Rali Ceredigion cemented his title front-runner status.

“It’s hard to put into words what this means,” said Creighton. “This season has been the first with the Yaris and the first with Melvyn Evans Motorsport.

"To win the championship in our debut year together, along with the support of Castrol and running that iconic livery, is just incredible.

“It’s taken a huge effort from everyone involved; we simply could not have done this without the backing of the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy and so many people at home who are behind the scenes.